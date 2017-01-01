Home Today's Paper Most Popular Video Gallery Photo Gallery
Sunday, January 1, 2017
US slaps sanctions on Russia, expels 35 diplomats

AP, Washington :President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in ...

Putin declines retaliation

Reuters, Moscow :President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would not expel anyone in response to Washington's decision to throw out 35 ...

1240 killed in workplace incidents in `16

UNB, Dhaka :A total of 1,240 workers were killed and 544 others injured in various incidents in their workplaces in ...

Banking crisis deepens

Kazi Zahidul Hasan :Banks faced a perfect storm last year as bad loans piled up, big scams surfaced and bank ...

Tigers-Kiwis final ODI today

BSS, Dhaka :After losing the series, Bangladesh now look to restore their lost pride winning their third and last ODI ...

Tribal armed gangs looting trees in CHT

Reza Mahmud :The tribal armed gangs are looting thousands of trees from the reserve forests in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), ...

We did not have and we shall not have terrorism if election politics is allowed

By MAINUL HOSEIN

The killing of a  Member of the Parliament Mr Manzurul Islam Liton from Gaibandha is undoubtedly very disturbing. He was ...

MP Liton killed

Staff Reporter :Ruling party lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency Manzurul Islam Liton was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in a ...

New hopes

Sagar Biswas :With today's sunrise, the nation will embrace a new day of the New Year that clearly marks a ...

Textbook Festival today

M M Jasim :The National Textbook Festival 2017 will be celebrated across the country today (Sunday) with the distribution of ...

Woman shot dead when miscreants attack on AL leader

UNB, Khulna :A woman was shot dead when miscreants attacked an Awami League leader in Shitalbari area of the city ...

Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury speaking at the Annual General Meeting of Retired Scientists and Officers' Welfare Association held at the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industries Officers' Club in the city on Saturday.

Myanmar says it will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh

Reuters :Myanmar has said it will take back 2,415 citizens from Bangladesh, only a tiny fraction of the 300,000 people ...

MP Liton killed

Staff Reporter :
Ruling party lawmaker from Gaibandha-1 constituency Manzurul Islam Liton was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in a broad daylight at his house in Shahbaz village under Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) where the on duty doctors declared him dead around 6:30pm, said Khondakar Golam Faruque, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rangpur Range.

"Three unidentified miscreants fired several rounds of bullet targeting MP Liton when he was taking rest in his bedroom around 5:00pm. His relatives rescued him and rushed him to the RMCH," said our Rangpur Correspondent quoting Abdullah Al Faruque, Additional Superintendent of Police of Gaibandha district.

The motorcycle-riding miscreants shot him from the window at his bedroom and also fired bullets in the open place for creating panic, the police official said.

