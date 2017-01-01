Editorial » A New Year message

YEARS come and years go bringing joy, pains, failures and unfulfilled dreams, yet we always wish to see the best of everything in a New Year. 2017 is not an exception too. On one hand, like the previous years - 2016 remained somewhat unchanged in our relentless struggle for ensuring ...

Entertainment » A look at Bollywood's best work in 2016

Entertainment Desk :For those in the entertainment field putting together a 'Best of the Year list', it's sometimes tough to recall some amazing films and performances of the year. 'Dangal' fever is at its peak and it's truly well deserved. If you sit back and think, the year witnessed some ...

International » Baghdad blasts kill 28 as Mosul fighting intensifies

Reuters, Baghdad :Two bombs claimed by Islamic State killed 28 people in central Baghdad on Saturday, as fighting intensified in the northern city of Mosul where government forces are trying to rout the jihadists from their last major stronghold in the country.The blasts, including one suicide attack, tore through a ...

Editorial » Nobel Laureates speak for Rohingyas

THE letter of 23 eminent global citizens including 13 Nobel Laureates to members of the UN Security Council (SC) urging quick actions to stop the massacre of Rohingyas by Myanmar government essentially shows how the conscience of the global community is bleeding with the bloodshed of these helpless people. The ...

Entertainment » Raka Biswas`s new movie in beginning of New Year

Sheikh Arif Bulbon :Within very short time Raka Biswas has come into limelight in country’s film industry. She has already worked in two movies. These are: Aporadh Jogot and Opala.In the beginning of New Year, Raka is going to work in a new movie. Title of the movie is Fashir ...

International » Iraq forces launch new assault on IS in Mosul

AFP, Baghdad :Iraqi forces advanced Thursday after declaring a new phase in their offensive on eastern Mosul, stepping up efforts to reclaim the Islamic State group's last major stronghold in the country.Elite forces have reconquered several parts of eastern Mosul since beginning the massive operation to recapture the northern city ...

Editorial » Big fall in remittance to seriously affect the nation

IT appears quite unusual as some study reports highlighted that the number of migrants in 2016 rose by 35 percent but our remittance instead of growing proportionally has drastically fallen by more than 25 percent this year over the last year. Outward migration hits 7.5 lakhs number this year as ...

Entertainment » Who inspires Kriti Sanon?

Actress Kriti Sanon says appreciation from her fans always inspires her to work harder and prove herself. The actress crossed five million followers on her Instagram page, and it is special for her as she does not come from a film family. She said: "This is amazing. People have been ...

Entertainment » Jolly aka Akshay makes a request to his fans

New Years is just around the corner and the first thought that crosses every person's mind is to pick the perfect spot to party and booze until the night ends! And with the partying and alcohol comes the menacing action of drinking and driving who everyone seems to fall prey ...